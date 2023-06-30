Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged after bullet hits Hartsville Fire Department in shooting, officials say

William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr.
William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr.(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a gunshot hit a fire department building in Hartsville earlier this week, according to officials.

A city spokesperson said William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr. was arrested in connection to the incident, which happened Tuesday on 7th Street.

Kelly allegedly fired the shot from a vehicle after a domestic dispute earlier in the day. No one was hurt in the shooting, but a bullet did strike the fire department.

Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove said in a statement that firefighters were able to get a description of the vehicles involved, which led to Kelly’s arrest on Wednesday.

Kelly is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show he’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after being denied bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Marlboro County deputies arrest 6 in months-long drug investigation
Police: Person shot on bicycle in Laurinburg
It happened around 1:20 a.m. by the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and...
Police: 1 killed during armed ATM robbery in Maxton
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death