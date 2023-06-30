Man charged after bullet hits Hartsville Fire Department in shooting, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a gunshot hit a fire department building in Hartsville earlier this week, according to officials.

A city spokesperson said William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr. was arrested in connection to the incident, which happened Tuesday on 7th Street.

Kelly allegedly fired the shot from a vehicle after a domestic dispute earlier in the day. No one was hurt in the shooting, but a bullet did strike the fire department.

Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove said in a statement that firefighters were able to get a description of the vehicles involved, which led to Kelly’s arrest on Wednesday.

Kelly is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show he’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after being denied bond.

