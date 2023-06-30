LIVE: Former President Trump holds campaign event in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former president Donald Trump is hosting a campaign event during the City of Picken’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

Some supporters at the event said they camped out overnight in anticipation of Trump’s appearance.

Lines ahead of Donald Trump's appearance (FOX Carolina)

Here is a look at the schedule of events for the day.

City of Pickens Independence Day event (City of Pickens)

According to officials, Trump is appearing with state lawmakers and other special guests. Officials stated that gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

The Pickens Police Department estimated that around 20,000 people are attending the event and Donald Trump’s campaign estimated around 30,000.

Ahead of the event, multiple officials spoke to FOX Carolina including Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Former president Donald Trump is appearing in Pickens for a campaign event on July 1

Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Pickens on July 1

Pickens County Councilman Alex Saitta said the visit gives Trump the opportunity to talk to his strongest supporters in the state. According to Saitta, 75 percent of Pickens County voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election supported Trump, which was his biggest win of the state’s 46 counties.

George W. Bush visited Pickens in the fall of 1999 before winning the presidential election in 2000.

“Here we are another 25 years later and Trump is visiting us,” Saitta said. “We are excited about it.”

Rushingbrook Children’s Choir also performed. After the Upstate group was interrupted by Capitol Police during a performance of the national anthem, Trump said he would invite the children to his next South Carolina event.

Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Pickens on July 1.

In addition to the remarks from the former president, the event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band, and Splitshot Band.

Those interested can find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.