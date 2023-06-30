Horry County police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Mckenzie Tyler was last seen on Thursday at a business off International Drive, close to the Highway 31 interchange in Carolina Forest.

She is considered endangered because of a medical condition.

Tyler is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

