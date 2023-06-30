Georgetown County schools to offer all students free meals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Parents in Georgetown County do not have to worry about packing meals next school year.

The Georgetown County School District will offer free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year.

During a Tuesday meeting, the district’s board of trustees adopted a resolution under the School Lunch Act.

Under this resolution, all students at a school in the district will be eligible for the free meals.

