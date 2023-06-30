Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County schools to offer all students free meals

The Georgetown County School District is offering free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024...
The Georgetown County School District is offering free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Parents in Georgetown County do not have to worry about packing meals next school year.

The Georgetown County School District will offer free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024 school year.

During a Tuesday meeting, the district’s board of trustees adopted a resolution under the School Lunch Act.

Under this resolution, all students at a school in the district will be eligible for the free meals.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway on...
Vehicle fire response closes lanes of Highway 701
It will feel like the triple digits for MULTIPLE days over the next week.
FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July
First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to deliver Marine Corps graduation speech
The lot has roughly 50 spaces which have been used to house the pier building materials and...
‘Parking is very scarce’: Pier parking lot will offer more spots when Surfside Beach pier reopens