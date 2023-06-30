Submit a Tip
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Stargazers have something to look forward to other than fireworks next week as the next full moon hits the skies.

According to NASA, the supermoon can be seen on July 3, in the sky opposite the sun at about 7:40 a.m. EST.

The agency said the moon will appear full for three days around that time, starting on Saturday evening and ending Tuesday night.

According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. The term refers to a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

Full supermoons have become popular amongst stargazers because they are visible in the sky, unlike new moons, which are only visible when they pass in front of the sun.

Different sources have different qualifications for what makes a supermoon, NASA said. Some publications recognize this supermoon as the first of four consecutive, including two full moons that take place in August, and one in September. Other publications only recognize the two brightest supermoons, which are the ones in August.

The upcoming supermoon is known as the Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, according to the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, names which come from the early summer season when buck deer push antlers out of their foreheads in coatings of fur and when frequent thunderstorms take place.

NASA said many Europeans have different names for this moon including The Hay Moon and the Mead Moon.

