First lady Dr. Jill Biden to deliver Marine Corps graduation speech

First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris...
First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris Island.(WTOC)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The nation’s first lady is set to speak to Marine Corps graduates at Parris Island on Friday.

Dr. Jill Biden’s visit comes during the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force.

The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative.

The initiative is a mission to serve those who serve the country, including military families, caregivers and veterans.

The first lady arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Biden will deliver remarks at the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island.

