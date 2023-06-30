First lady Dr. Jill Biden to deliver Marine Corps graduation speech

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The nation’s first lady is set to speak to Marine Corps graduates at Parris Island on Friday.

Dr. Jill Biden’s visit comes during the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force.

The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative.

The initiative is a mission to serve those who serve the country, including military families, caregivers and veterans.

The first lady arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Biden will deliver remarks at the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island.

