FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July

TODAY

Hazy skies and sunshine will be the main story this morning as temperatures sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Inland temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across the Pee Dee.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with some spots reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. A stray shower/storm will be possible late tonight. (WMBF)

As we head into the late afternoon hours today, we will see a few more clouds work into the area. A system that is bringing rain to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia & North Carolina today will bring the chance to bring a few isolated showers for us LATE today. Right now, those chances look minimal at 20%. Don’t cancel the plans for the beach or whatever you may have for today. If anything, it’s just a few more clouds and an isolated shower/storm late today.

We've added a 20% chance of a shower today as leftover moisture from the system to our north will bring rain chances today. (WMBF)

BUILDING HEAT

As we head into the weekend and the beginning of next week, temperatures will continue to rise. With the building heat and increasing humidity, the heat index will become a big factor through the holiday. The heat index will climb into triple digits by Saturday and reach 105° Sunday afternoon. A few areas may see the heat index as high as 110 at times Sunday and again on Monday. It would not be shocking to see heat advisories issued. Sunday’s heat may even prompt an excessive heat warning for some.

With enough moisture around, a lingering stray shower or storm will be possible at times with rain chances at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

JULY 4TH FORECAST

Heat and humidity will linger through July 4th. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. Humidity will again push the heat index to near 105 at times through the holiday. A slightly better chance of afternoon storms arrives, but they will be isolated with rain chances at 30%.

Plenty of heat & humidity with a few afternoon storms possible. (WMBF)

