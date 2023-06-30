Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July

It will feel like the triple digits for MULTIPLE days over the next week.
It will feel like the triple digits for MULTIPLE days over the next week.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first heat wave of the season will build through the July 4th holiday. With enough moisture, a few storms will possible from time to time over the next few days.

TODAY

Hazy skies and sunshine will be the main story this morning as temperatures sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s. As we go throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Inland temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across the Pee Dee.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with some spots reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s...
Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with some spots reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. A stray shower/storm will be possible late tonight.(WMBF)

As we head into the late afternoon hours today, we will see a few more clouds work into the area. A system that is bringing rain to Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia & North Carolina today will bring the chance to bring a few isolated showers for us LATE today. Right now, those chances look minimal at 20%. Don’t cancel the plans for the beach or whatever you may have for today. If anything, it’s just a few more clouds and an isolated shower/storm late today.

We've added a 20% chance of a shower today as leftover moisture from the system to our north...
We've added a 20% chance of a shower today as leftover moisture from the system to our north will bring rain chances today.(WMBF)

BUILDING HEAT

As we head into the weekend and the beginning of next week, temperatures will continue to rise. With the building heat and increasing humidity, the heat index will become a big factor through the holiday. The heat index will climb into triple digits by Saturday and reach 105° Sunday afternoon. A few areas may see the heat index as high as 110 at times Sunday and again on Monday. It would not be shocking to see heat advisories issued. Sunday’s heat may even prompt an excessive heat warning for some.

c
c(WMBF)

With enough moisture around, a lingering stray shower or storm will be possible at times with rain chances at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

JULY 4TH FORECAST

Heat and humidity will linger through July 4th. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. Humidity will again push the heat index to near 105 at times through the holiday. A slightly better chance of afternoon storms arrives, but they will be isolated with rain chances at 30%.

Plenty of heat & humidity with a few afternoon storms possible.
Plenty of heat & humidity with a few afternoon storms possible.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

The weather agency says the risk, which has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties, will...
Rip current risk issued for Grand Strand beaches
Hot and humid through July 4th.
FIRST ALERT: Heat, haze and humidity with just a few storms through July 4th
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues, incoming weekend heat wave
MBFD offers advice as heat index expected to reach over 100 degrees this weekend