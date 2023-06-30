Federal grant will help NCDOT improve Lumberton Corridor, pedestrian safety

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A federal grant awarded to the N.C. Department of Transportation will help keep pedestrians safe in Lumberton.

Boosting pedestrian safety on N.C. 72 is a top priority for the NCDOT’s $11 million project which will improve 2 miles of N.C. 72 inside downtown Lumberton. NCDOT applied for the grant identifying areas needing improved pedestrian safety, those areas are located between N.C. 41 (MLK Jr. Drive) and N.C. 211 (Roberts Avenue) along N.C. 72 (2nd Street).

The Lumberton Corridor in downtown Lumberton will see improvements with roundabouts, crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and raised medians.

Brian Mayhew, the NCDOT’s state traffic engineer said the improvements will better connect residents who lack reliable transportation to jobs, schools, clinics, churches, and grocery stores.

“This project will reduce speeds for motorists and increase the visibility of pedestrians, making it a complete street and improving safety for everyone who uses it,” said Mayhew.

The project will also support Robeson County’s efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths with the county’s “Vision Zero task force” which launched in 2018. Vision Zero is led by Grady Hunt, a Robeson County representative on the N.C. Board of Transportation.

“We are grateful to receive this kind of support from our federal partners to help improve transportation for this underserved community in Lumberton,” said Hunt.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis said the project is something the historic downtown desperately needs, and the city council unanimously passed a resolution in support of the grant in February.

“We are absolutely delighted that our historic downtown will receive this ‘shot in the arm’ which it desperately needs,” said Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis. “I would like to personally thank NCDOT for their efforts in preparing the RAISE grant application and securing the funding for this much-needed project along 2nd Street. I know that the transformation of this vital corridor will be the catalyst needed to spur further revitalization of downtown Lumberton.”

Mayhew said now that NCDOT has been awarded the grant, officials can begin the designing and planning phase of the project and establish a construction timeline.

The department will schedule a public meeting once the initial designs are complete.

