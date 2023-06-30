Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and a dive team are responding to a search for a missing teenager.

Luiz Pontez (Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene of a missing persons case on Sunny Shore Lane. Deputies said 18-year-old Luiz Pontez was staying at a lakefront home on the street with a group of friends.

#UPDATE: Anderson County investigators are still searching for 18 year old Luiz Pontez. The teen was staying in an Airbnb with friends on Lake Hartwell, when the woke up this afternoon they noticed he was not with the group. @foxcarolinanews https://t.co/EqjUWvTfYk pic.twitter.com/dJ2C2vcalp — Kennedi Harris (@KennediReports) June 30, 2023

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said emergency management and detectives are on scene along with deputies and the dive team. Air and water drones are being used in the search.

Detectives are speaking with the group of people who last saw Pontez.

Deputies and dive team searching for missing teen on Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson. (FOX Carolina)

