Deputies, dive team searching for missing teen in Anderson County

Detectives are speaking with the group of people who last saw Pontez.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and a dive team are responding to a search for a missing teenager.

Luiz Pontez
Luiz Pontez(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene of a missing persons case on Sunny Shore Lane. Deputies said 18-year-old Luiz Pontez was staying at a lakefront home on the street with a group of friends.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said emergency management and detectives are on scene along with deputies and the dive team. Air and water drones are being used in the search.

Deputies and dive team searching for missing teen on Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson.
Deputies and dive team searching for missing teen on Sunny Shore Lane in Anderson.(FOX Carolina)

The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

