CCU prepares campus for new $20 million athletic facility

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Exciting future plans were announced in Conway this week as Coastal Carolina University was approved for a $20 million donor-funded indoor practice facility.

The South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority approved this facility. Governor Henry McMaster is the chair of the authority.

$15 million of the total $20 million will come from donations, making this project the largest donor-funded project for CCU.

The facility will be 93,000 square feet and will be located just South of Brooks Stadium.

While this new facility will support CCU’s football practices, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, Matt Hogue said it will be a space for more than just sports.

“This is a facility that will be multi-use. So, we’ll be able to utilize it for commencements and other events that maybe take place in our stadium,” said Hogue.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Sept. 7, two days before CCU hosts the opener of its 2023 football season.

