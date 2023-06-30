Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Bo-Bulance’ makes stop in Myrtle Beach area to support first responders, military

By Steven Schlink
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in the Grand Strand may have seen a different-looking ambulance driving around on Friday.

The Bo-Bulance is part of a partnership between Bojangles and Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is an organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen military members and first responders.

As part of the partnership, Bojangles created a “Star Spangled Bo Box” and the proceeds of those boxes goes toward Folds of Honor.

Now Bojangles is going on a 50-city tour with an ambulance wrapped to match its red, white and blue Bo Box. On Friday, it was in the Myrtle Beach area to surprise first responders with some much needed food.

“There’s nothing more important than honoring our police, our firefighters, our medical and our military. So having this Bo Box and being able to surprise and delight our local EMS and firefighters, it’s important to use,” said Mark Kiskunas, who owns and operates a Myrtle Beach area Bojangles.

Bojangles will continue to sell the Star Spangled Bo Boxes until the end of July to help support Folds of Honor.

