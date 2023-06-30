Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand
S.C. leaders react to Supreme Court decision on student loans
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future
A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop overdosed on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
A majority of the provisions in North Carolina's 12-week abortion ban go into effect on...
Federal judge blocks portion of N.C. 12-week abortion ban