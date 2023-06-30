Alabama Theatre celebrates 30 years; reflects on theatre’s iconic history

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thirty years after opening the curtains, the Alabama Theatre is still bringing weekly entertainment to Myrtle Beach.

President Bob Wood has been at the theatre since it opened in 1993 when the venue was named in reference to the band ‘Alabama.’

“They’ve been so good to work with,” said Wood. “When we first opened the theatre, really the first ten or so years, they came every year.”

When you walk into the theatre located in North Myrtle Beach, you’ll see Alabama posters, records and more the moment you walk in.

Wood said there was a clear pattern every time they hosted the iconic band.

“Sold every one of them out and they’ve never been here and it hasn’t sold out, so that gave us instant recognition.”

Over the years performers such as Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus, George Jones and the Oak Ridge Boys among others have performed on its stage.

While a number of famous artists come through every year, the Alabama Theatre also has its own show called ICONIC, which features singers, dancers and comedians.

“The show never gets old for me, you know,” said Wood. “We go in there with the talent we have on that stage, it’s just wonderful.”

While the last three decades have created a lot of memories for the theatre, Wood hopes they’ll be able to keep making even more.

“I don’t know if I’ll be around for the next thirty years,” Wood said. “But we certainly want a lot more years to come and to continue doing what we’re doing here to entertain people that don’t only live here, but who come into us.”

