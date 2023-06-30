Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

After crash, former Lexington 1 bus driver faces fine and license suspension

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New records show the bus driver in a crash that left 17 students injured has faced financial and professional consequences.

Department of Education and the S.C. Highway Patrol released records on Friday confirming Ben Earl Alverson Jr. was behind the wheel of a Lexington School District 1 bus that pulled in front of a truck in May.

A trooper wrote Alverson a ticket for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign. Lexington County Court records show Alverson forfeited the $232.50 fine, meaning he paid the money and the court views the case as a conviction.

The Department of Education released a letter it sent to Alverson on June 2, stating the department has suspended his bus driver’s license. He will have the opportunity for a hearing on the issue if he chooses.

A spokesperson for the department told WIS the department cannot yet confirm if Alverson has received the letter.

The spokesperson for Lexington 1 confirmed to WIS that Alverson resigned from the district earlier this month.

Lexington County court records show Alverson was cited for speeding and possession of a suspended license in the 1990′s, but has otherwise only faced seatbelt violations.

Attempts to contact Alverson for this story were unsuccessful.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Police: 2 wanted after man killed in ATM robbery
Alabama Theatre celebrating 30th anniversary
S.C. leaders react to Supreme Court decision on student loans
Bojangles, Folds of Honor help out Grand Strand first responders
Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand