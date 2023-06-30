Submit a Tip
Affidavit: Convicted sex offender charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender on several charges Friday.
By Marissa Lute
Jun. 30, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender on several charges Friday.

William Lloyd Hepburn, 23, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a tip through the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child sexual abuse material shared by a social media account owned by Hepburn, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Hepburn shared a picture of a boy on social media in February who appeared to be 10-12 years old who was completely naked, according to an arrest affidavit.

The task force received the tip in April and began the investigation. Officials tracked the IP address that was registered to Hepburn’s cell phone, the affidavit states.

According to the sex offender registry, Hepburn was convicted in September 2022 for sending “obscene material” to a minor.

Hepburn was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

