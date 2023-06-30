1 killed, 2 hurt in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others hurt in a Thursday night crash near the Darlington area.

It happened at 7:20 p.m. on South Charleston Road near Piano Road.

A 1993 Nissan was going south of the road, and a 2015 Kia was going north. The Nissan then went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and then came back onto the road, crossed the center line and was hit by the Kia, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of the Nissan died on scene, and the two occupants of the Kia were taken to the hospital, Tidwell says.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

