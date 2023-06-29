Submit a Tip
Woman taken into custody after barricade situation in Darlington County

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is in custody after a barricade situation in Darlington County on Thursday according to the sheriff.

Deputies responded to a home off Commanchee Street in the Centerville community of Darlington County in reference to a Probate Court pick-up order. The woman was being picked up for chemical dependency and mental health issues.

She barricaded herself inside the home and after a short standoff, she surrendered herself to the deputies without incident.

No injuries were reported.

