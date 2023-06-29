Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases like malaria. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Believe it or not, the deadliest animal in the world is the mosquito.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and West Nile virus.

This week, the CDC issued an alert of locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, saying that all five patients are being treated and are improving.

“Humans have been at war with mosquitoes for literally millennia,” said Conor McMeniman, with Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

The insects are more than just a nuisance. Every year, diseases mosquitoes and other vectors can spread cause around 700,000 deaths worldwide.

In summer, they’re out in full force.

“(It) really provides a fantastic environment for the mosquitoes to get out and about and enjoy the daily hunt for humans,” McMeniman said.

McMeniman studies the attraction of mosquitoes to humans. He says that while the insects are tiny, they have a powerful sense of smell and can track chemical signatures the human body emits through our breath and skin odor.

“Some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, and we think a large part of the reason for this is the way that we smell to different mosquito species,” he said.

He says the best way to protect against mosquitos is to be prepared. Use window screens, air conditioning and fans in your home to make the environment less inviting.

In your yard, tip out standing water and remove debris where mosquitoes may congregate and breed. And protect your body - cover up with long sleeves and pants or apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

“Those containing active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, are really wonderful synthetic ingredients that ward away mosquitoes,” McMeniman said.

While applying an EPA-registered insect repellent is the most effective way to stop mosquitos from biting you, you also must reapply it. McMeniman says to follow the label’s instruction on how often to do so.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Biden ‘strongly disagrees’ with high court ruling striking down affirmative action in admissions
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M