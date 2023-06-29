Warrants: Traffic stop leads to police finding meth, fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges after being found with over 40 grams of drugs earlier this week.

Warrants stated 32-year-old Thomas Stroud was arrested Tuesday after being stopped by an officer on 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway. Stroud was taken into custody for “multiple traffic violations” before drugs were found in his vehicle.

Warrants also state an officer later found 28.41 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine along with 20.8 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Stroud is charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl as well as driving under suspension and failing to register a vehicle.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $250,000 bond as of Thursday.

