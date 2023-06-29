Submit a Tip
Warrant: Ohio woman gave police false ID before Myrtle Beach drug arrest

Lula Keaton
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Ohio woman is facing charges after warrants state she was found with drugs in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities arrested 46-year-old Lula Keaton, of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday after a medical call went out to the overflow parking on 1st Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Keaton was found in the driver’s seat of a Ford SUV and identified herself as someone else by using someone else’s driver’s license.

Authorities later found 38 doses of alprazolam, 13.2 grams of crack cocaine and 23.2 grams of heroin in the vehicle.

Keaton was then arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking and possession charges as well as identity fraud and possession/distribution of a controlled substance near a school or park.

Online records show she’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $100,000 bond.

