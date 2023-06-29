Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Twin brothers arrested in connection to Upstate motel shooting, deputies say

Tamarcus and Timothy Anderson
Tamarcus and Timothy Anderson(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two arrests were made in connection to a shooting at a motel on June 19.

Deputies said on June 27, 25-year-old Tamarcus Willie Anderson and his twin brother Timothy Eugene Anderson were arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said they learned that on June 19, the Anderson brothers were at the Super Lodge Motel when they got into an altercation with another person and during the confrontation, the twins shot at their intended target, however, missed and hit a bystander.

The bystander suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the Anderson brothers are currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.

MORE NEWS: Upstate man accused of using fake identity arrested after 17 years

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Florence Police Department vehicle
Police investigate suspected shootout at Florence gas station; 2 hurt
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 shot in Murrells Inlet, deputies say
The Supreme Court struck down the University of North Carolina's use of affirmative action in...
Cooper, UNC chancellor respond to Supreme Court decision in college admissions case