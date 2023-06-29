Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside town council passes budget with no tax increase

By My Horry News: Larry C. Timbs Jr.
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
This story is courtesy of our news partner My Horry News

The Surfside Beach Town Council approved the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget Tuesday night without raising taxes. Council members voted to not increase the town’s tax millage rate for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

That was likely good news to many taxpaying residents of Surfside Beach, which promotes itself as South Carolina’s “family-friendly beach.”

However, those same folks might well keep in mind that the council could revisit the annual budget in the upcoming weeks or months and make necessary adjustments.

Councilmember William Kinken noted, for example, that the council had simply “kicked the can down the road” in not raising the town’s millage rate.

“The council members who didn’t want a tax increase, they won,” Kinken said. “Our city has been well run. We do have funds available. We’ve just kicked the can down the road. Citizens will one day realize we’ll have to raise taxes. But we live in a great town and we shouldn’t dwell on the negative.”

Likewise, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer noted that the key order of business for Tuesday night was to get the town’s budget approved, and that was accomplished.

“Now that we got it passed, the budget is always a work in progress,” the mayor said. “The main thing is we got it passed without raising the millage. . . It can be revisited as needed in the near future.”

