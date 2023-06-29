SC troopers gearing up for predicted record-breaking travel weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you plan to enjoy a beach day here in the Grand Strand or head out of town for July 4, get ready to see more troopers on the roads.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in full force in both marked and unmarked cars because this is their busiest weekend of the year.

AAA is also predicting record-breaking travel, with 50.7 million Americans going 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend.

AAA said if you are heading out of town, the best time to hit the road is before noon.

With more people on the road, troopers said you should be extra careful and patient behind the wheel.

The Highway Patrol responded to 1,036 crashes across the state during July 4 weekend in 2022, with a dozen of those being deadly.

The top 3 reasons for those crashes were:

Driving too fast

Not yielding to the right of way

Improper lane changes and usage

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said it is important to go back to the basics to avoid ruining your holiday weekend.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to buckle up, be mindful of posted speed signs and look out for other drivers as well,” Butler said. “We never want to see anyone get into an accident. That’s why we do enforcement, so we can decrease the number of fatalities and collisions that we see on our roadways.”

Butler also said if alcohol is a part of your July 4 celebration, make sure you have a designated driver or use a ride-share app like Uber or Lyft.

She said it is also important to know what to do if you do find yourself in an accident.

For any minor collisions with no injuries, make every effort to move your car safely off the road so it does not block the flow of traffic and call *HP.

