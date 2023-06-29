Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details on a shooting that happened along a Horry County highway.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to Highway 22 near Highway 90 for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived the victim told police that he had been at the Speedway gas station on Highway 90, and soon after he left he headed down Highway 22.

According to the report, he had gone about a quarter of a mile down Highway 22 “when he was all of a sudden being shot at.”

The incident report shows that the victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

At this point, Horry County police have not announced any arrests in the case.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

