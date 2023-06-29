Police investigate suspected shootout at Florence gas station; 2 hurt

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a shootout at a Florence gas station sent two people to the hospital.

Florence police responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Refuel convenience store on West Palmetto Street.

Investigators discovered that two men fired shots at each other during a brief encounter at the fuel pumps.

Both men left the scene but ended up at the hospital, according to police.

The two are expected to be OK.

Florence police are investigating the shooting and said that charges are expected.

More information will become available as the investigation continues.

