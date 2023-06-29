Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigate suspected shootout at Florence gas station; 2 hurt

Police said a shootout at a Florence gas station sent two people to the hospital.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a shootout at a Florence gas station sent two people to the hospital.

Florence police responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Refuel convenience store on West Palmetto Street.

Investigators discovered that two men fired shots at each other during a brief encounter at the fuel pumps.

Both men left the scene but ended up at the hospital, according to police.

The two are expected to be OK.

Florence police are investigating the shooting and said that charges are expected.

More information will become available as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 shot in Murrells Inlet, deputies say
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Police investigate suspected shootout at Florence gas station; 2 hurt