NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for gambling violations, two people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

