Myrtle Beach woman accused of sending contraband to S.C. prison

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested in connection to a contraband investigation at a South Carolina prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Thursday that 52-year-old Emily Ford is charged with providing contraband to prisoners. The agency added the charge is linked to a 2021 investigation at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.

An arrest warrant states the prison received a FedEx package containing tobacco, phones, digital scales and ear pods along with a “leafy green substance believed to be marijuana” on Aug. 9, 2021.

The warrant also states that Ford later admitted to sending the packages to the facility at the request of an inmate.

A second contraband-related arrest at Lieber Correctional was also announced Thursday but is unrelated to Ford’s case.

