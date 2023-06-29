More police officers, city wage increases part of North Myrtle Beach’s approved record-setting budget

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach has an approved budget for the 2024 fiscal year of $174 million which begins July 1.

During a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the city council took up the second reading, which was unanimously approved.

A number of projects have money allocated for their completion, like $12 million for the new Emergency Operations Center, which has been talked about since 2021.

“We’ve got the new E.O.C building which will be built near the Sports Park,” said Ryan Fabbri, assistant to the assistant city manager.

Speaking of the Sports Park, $20 million will go towards getting the long-awaited expansion on the road to completion, hopefully by 2026.

“I know it was supposed to start last year, but there have been delays,” said Fabbri.

Chris Richards is visiting North Myrtle Beach with his family and has a son playing in a tournament at the park for the first time.

“We’ve seen a lot of parks around here, but this is a nice one. You can tell by how green the grass is,” said Richards.

Also included, is funding for a new Fire Station 7 along Water Tower Road, new fire equipment including an engine, new trash trucks, and much more.

There will be no new property taxes for 2024, with the millage rate remaining at 45 mils.

City employees will see a 5% increase in wages, along with the addition of 8 new police officer positions.

For more details, you can view the North Myrtle Beach 2024 Fiscal budget here.

