Meals on Wheels of Horry County searching for new home as rent to nearly double by year end

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County will soon have to find a new location to operate out of as their rent is expected to nearly double by the end of the year.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit organization that visits hundreds of elderly, homebound, and terminally ill people. Volunteers make homemade meals in the Meals on Wheels Facility and then deliver the meal boxes in person. All services are free.

Meals on Wheels of Horry County is funded by donations and their rent is currently $3,500, with their lease ending in December. If Meals on Wheels wants to re-sign for the same facility, their rent will nearly double to $6,000 a month.

CEO of Meals on Wheels of Horry County and Georgetown County, Michael Snuggs said paying that much money in rent would not honor the community’s donations.

“Our goal should be trying to find ways to feed people. Not worrying about where we’re going to live, and how we’re going to do this,” said Snuggs.

91-year-old Bertha LoPinto said she never thought she would forget to eat. After calling Meals on Wheels one morning, she had food delivered the same day. LoPinto said the meals she gets every week have changed her life.

“Every night when I’m feeling a little bit sorry for myself, I ask myself if I’ve eaten. If I say no, well I whip up one of those Meals on Wheels,” said LoPinto.

Meals on Wheels is asking the community for help. If you would like to donate your time or money, visit the Meals on Wheels website for more information.

