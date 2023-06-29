LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There will be no shortage of Fourth of July celebrations up and down the Grand Strand this year.

From North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Another tradition that stretches from the North Strand to the Sound Strand will also be taking place on the Fourth of July. The Salute from the Shore will happen from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. where vintage aircrafts will fly down the South Carolina coast.

Below is a list of events happening during the holiday weekend and on the Fourth of July:

MYRTLE BEACH

There will be fireworks shows taking place in the city of Myrtle Beach starting Friday, June 30 and lasting through Sunday, July 9.

Post-Game, Friday, June 30, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

10 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 – Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle

Post-Game, Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

Post-Game, Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

Post-Game, Monday, July 3, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

9 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance’s Fourth of July Show, Second Avenue Pier

10 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle

Post-Game, Friday, July 7, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

10 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 – Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle

Post-Game, Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North

One of the big firework events will take place at the Second Avenue Pier where the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance will put on a Fourth of July show. Police are warning drivers that there will be increased traffic and stopping on Highway 17 Business or Ocean Boulevard is not permitted

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

The city of North Myrtle Beach is hosting a free Fourth of July fireworks show at the Cherry Grove Pier. It will go from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.

It’s important to note that during the fireworks show, North Ocean Boulevard near the pier will be closed and 300 feet of the beach on both sides of the pier will be closed to the public starting at 7 p.m.

After the fireworks show, police will initiate a reverse traffic pattern in Cherry Grove to help the flow of traffic.

During traffic reversal, the following will occur:

Ocean Boulevard traffic will not turn onto Sea Mountain Highway but will move northbound and southbound only.

Drivers will access Highway 17 North via 11th Avenue North.

All southbound traffic on Nixon Street and Duffy Street will make a right-hand turn onto Sea Mountain Highway.

All eastbound traffic on Sea Mountain Highway will turn right at Duffy Street and proceed to Ocean Boulevard via 22nd Avenue North.

Once fireworks show traffic has exited the Cherry Grove area, public safety personnel will initiate a return to normal traffic patterns.

SURFSIDE BEACH

Surfside Beach will hold its annual Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m.

Those taking parts will dress up their golf carts and then parade down Ocean Boulevard from the Holiday Inn to Melody Lane.

The town will then host a Fourth of July Celebration at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park. There will be giveaways, food trucks, activities for children and live music by The Catalinas.

There will not be a fireworks show due to the pier being under construction.

MURRELLS INLET

The 40th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade will kick off at 6 p.m. along the Marshwalk where festively decorated boats will cruise through the inlet.

The Fourth of July Fireworks show on the Marshwalk will take place at 10 p.m. for a firework show that will fill the sky with red, white and blue colors.

Then on July 5, come back out to the Marshwalk for the Inlet Clean Up in order to get rid of firework debris and any trash in order to help keep the beautiful waters and shoreline clean and safe.

