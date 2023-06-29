Lego SkyWheel replica unveiled at Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A unique take on one of the Grand Strand’s most popular attractions will now greet passengers at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel unveiled a 12-foot replica at the airport.
It’s made of 20,000 Lego bricks and is now on display in the baggage claim area.
SkyWheel said a marketing assistant designed the replica using a virtual program he used at the Horry County Schools Academy of Arts, Science and Technology as well as during his time at Clemson University.
