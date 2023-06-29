‘It’s really about lifting everybody up’: Myrtle Beach looks to fill Diversity Equity, Inclusion Director position

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Building a team that reflects the community, while also making sure everyone’s voice is heard are just a few qualifications the city of Myrtle Beach is looking for in its next Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director.

WMBF News met with city leaders to learn more about its mission to fill the position.

The position itself is fairly brand new and was created in January 2022.

The mission of the DEI office is to build a culture and community where both employees and residents are respected.

The director works closely with city leaders to implement strategies and make sure the over 1,000 Myrtle Beach city employees are heard and included.

Kelvin Waites left his job as Georgetown Police Chief to take on the brand new role and become the first-ever DEI Director.

He shared his experience while serving in that role.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity because the city you know the leadership the council the staff everyone believes that it’s about everybody,” said Waites. “When we start talking about diversity it’s not just about black and white people but it’s really about lifting everybody up.”

City spokesperson Mark Kruea highlights some of the qualities of the next director.

“We want to make sure that everybody works together and to do that we need to build upon the diversity that we have make sure that we are including our staff in those things that the decisions and the activities and that we recognize the individual so that we’re making sure that everybody has a role and a voice,” said Kruea.

Waites last day will be this Friday as he moves closer to home for a similar role.

Applications for the position are now open.

