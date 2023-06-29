Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

A dog was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin. (Source: Glendale Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – A German shepherd was recently rescued from a canal in Arizona when police officers coaxed it with a freshly baked pumpkin muffin.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to the call on June 17 after a person reported seeing a dog swimming in the canal with no way to escape.

Body camera video shows Officer Sorenson climbing in the water, but the exhausted dog was “skittish” and would not come to him. One officer asks another if there is any food available to lure the dog.

“Try this, it’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins,” Officer Downey says, opening a bag of homemade treats and handing one to Sorenson.

The muffins “were just the bribery needed for this little pooch,” the police department said.

The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him out of the water by his collar. Once on land, the dog got to enjoy some more muffins for his trouble.

The dog – who was not hurt – was reunited with his owner, who lived down the street, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting near Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California’s Black reparations task force concludes its historic 2 years of work
Christopher Dontell
Bond motion denied for ex-Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City’s iconic Tiffany store