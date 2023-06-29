Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a barrel floating in a lake on Thursday.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about law enforcement on scene at Lake Thicketty. The coroner and sheriff’s deputies were called to the boat ramp near Trout View Road around 1:45 p.m.

“Deputies found the barrel near the shore and upon opening it found human remains,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said. “It appears the body had been in the container for a number of days.”

An autopsy is being performed to determine the person’s identity and how they died.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and Spartanburg County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Deputies said they are actively investigating and tracking down numerous leads. Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

As of 5 p.m., law enforcement cleared the Lake Thicketty scene.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting near Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

Latest News

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
Lego SkyWheel replica unveiled at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Florence County deputies arrest Virginia man accused of kidnapping father