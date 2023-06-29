Florence County deputies arrest Virginia man accused of kidnapping father from Florida

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Virginia man is in custody in the Pee Dee after allegedly kidnapping his elderly father from Florida.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Bryan Bradley, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested after a traffic stop near the 164-mile marker of Interstate 95 late Wednesday. Authorities said Bradley was stopped for going nearly 100 miles per hour.

Deputies said there was a “reasonable suspicion” of more criminal activity after interacting with Bradley. That led to authorities discovering an elderly kidnapping victim from Florida who was in the vehicle and was later found to be Bradley’s father.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Bradley allegedly kidnapped his father in the state and was taking him to Virginia against his will.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a medical issue.

Bradley was charged with reckless driving in Florence County and was handed over to Florida authorities, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

