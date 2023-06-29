FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues, incoming weekend heat wave

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first true taste of summer heat & humidity arrives as we head into July.

TODAY

After another mild morning, temperatures will warm up quickly today. Across the Grand Strand, temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and inland temperatures will sit in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the low-mid 90s for this afternoon. We’re dry through the end of the work week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today. (WMBF)

BUILDING HEAT

As we head into the weekend and even the beginning of next week, temperatures will continue to rise. With the building heat & increasing humidity, look for us to turn miserable in terms of what it will feel like outside. The heat index will climb into triple digits by Saturday and reach 105° Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, we hold onto the high humidity as we head into the 4th of July.

The heat index will climb into the triple digits for the weekend. (WMBF)

JULY 4TH FORECAST

Rain chances return with an isolated shower for the weekend. If you find yourself under a shower, consider yourself lucky. As we head into next week, there’s a little bit more coverage in storms for the afternoon. We’ll bump rain chances up to 30%. There’s no need to cancel your Fourth of July plans, just prepare for the typical pop-up showers & storms each afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 90s for the start of next week. We'll add back the 30% chance of an afternoon storm for Monday & Tuesday. (WMBF)

