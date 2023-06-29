Family sues Horry County police over deadly 2021 crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a man who troopers said was drunk when he collided with a reportedly speeding Horry County sergeant is suing.

The family of Marcus Gattis recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department and the officer involved in the crash, Sgt. Justin Jones.

The family claims the police department and Jones were negligent and reckless.

Gattis was driving under the influence on June 27, 2021, when he was on Highway 66 and making a right onto S.C. 9 in the Loris area, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report.

RELATED COVERAGE | Report: Driver was under the influence during deadly crash involving Horry County police vehicle

That is when Jones, who was in a Horry County police vehicle responding to a call, hit Gattis’ vehicle while driving 119 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, according to the lawsuit.

Gattis had failed to yield the right of way, the highway patrol report states. The report shows Jones’ emergency equipment was activated.

Jones hit the driver’s side of Gattis’ GMC pick-up truck, which caused the truck to run off the road, hit a ditch and catch fire, investigators said. Jones’ vehicle also ran off the side of the road, hit a cable barrier and caught fire.

After Gattis’ death, the family claims they have suffered “great mental shock and suffering.”

The family has asked for damages and a jury trial.

The Horry County Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

A copy of the lawsuit can be viewed below:

Lawsuit by WMBF News on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.