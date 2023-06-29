Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bond motion denied for ex-Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder

Christopher Dontell
Christopher Dontell(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County deputy coroner charged with murder will remain behind bars.

A bond hearing for Christopher Dontell was held Thursday afternoon at the Horry County Courthouse. Dontell appeared virtually at the hearing, which was rescheduled from May.

Hearing held for former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder
Hearing held for former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder(WMBF)

During Thursday’s hearing, the defense argued for Dontell to be granted a bond due to it being a year since his last hearing and claimed there was incorrect information being presented at the time. They also argued a co-defendant in the case, Meagan Jackson, is already out on bond.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued against bond due to Dontell and Jackson previously communicating and meeting up while he was on house arrest. They also said the defense wasn’t providing evidence or elements of discovery in the case.

The judge ultimately ruled to deny bond for Dontell due to problems with the discovery process.

Dontell, along with Jackson, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the death of Gregory Rice.

Rice was first reported missing in October 2020. His body was found a month later along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing at the Horry/Marion County line.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jackson is the mother of Rice’s four children. Investigators believe Dontell and Jackson started a relationship when Jackson worked as a subcontractor for the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Dontell was given a bond and released from jail in November 2020, but his bond was revoked in September 2021 after the solicitor’s office said he violated the terms of his bond.

Meagan Jackson
Meagan Jackson(Source: JRLDC)

One of his bond conditions was to not have contact with Jackson, who was granted bond again in March 2022 and is currently on home detention.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting near Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions
Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say