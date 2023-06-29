Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

13-year-old to be tried as adult in Dillon County homicide case

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 13-year-old will be tried as an adult in a deadly shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old in Dillon County.

Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel confirmed that the judge granted his motion to waive the teen suspect to adult court.

A Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective explained that there is a higher penalty for the crime in adult court.

Back in June 2022, authorities said Janare Fletcher, who was a 10th-grade student at Dillon High School, was shot and killed in the Bunker Hill community.

15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher)
15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher)(Cierra Fletcher)

Another 15-year-old was also hurt in the shooting but is now recovering.

During a waiver hearing in April, Daniel argued that the 13-year-old had shown little to no empathy since the shooting and has had multiple write-ups while being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 13-year-old will remain at the Department of Juvenile Justice while awaiting trial.

Daniel added that the solicitor’s office will release the teen’s name soon.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting near Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

Latest News

Bond set for teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Woman taken into custody after barricade situation in Darlington County
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County