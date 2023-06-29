13-year-old to be tried as adult in Dillon County homicide case

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 13-year-old will be tried as an adult in a deadly shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old in Dillon County.

Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel confirmed that the judge granted his motion to waive the teen suspect to adult court.

A Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective explained that there is a higher penalty for the crime in adult court.

Back in June 2022, authorities said Janare Fletcher, who was a 10th-grade student at Dillon High School, was shot and killed in the Bunker Hill community.

15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher) (Cierra Fletcher)

Another 15-year-old was also hurt in the shooting but is now recovering.

During a waiver hearing in April, Daniel argued that the 13-year-old had shown little to no empathy since the shooting and has had multiple write-ups while being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 13-year-old will remain at the Department of Juvenile Justice while awaiting trial.

Daniel added that the solicitor’s office will release the teen’s name soon.

