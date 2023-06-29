1 shot in Murrells Inlet, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.

On scene, investigators found a victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

“The incident remains under investigation,” Lesley says. “Deputies have determined there is no danger to the public.”

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or any possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.