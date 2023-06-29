Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 shot in Murrells Inlet, deputies say

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.

On scene, investigators found a victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley.

“The incident remains under investigation,” Lesley says. “Deputies have determined there is no danger to the public.”

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or any possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt
Crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday.
1 hurt in crash ‘with ejection’ near Conway, roadway reopens
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Smoke from a wildfire at the Green Swamp Nature Preserve in Brunswick County
Green Swamp Nature Preserve wildfire estimated at over 15,000 acres, fire 90% contained as of Thursday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in full force in both marked and...
SC troopers gearing up for predicted record-breaking travel weekend
Matthew Jaquez Daughtery
US Marshals: West Virginia murder suspect could be in NC, $10K reward offered
The mugginess climbs as we head into the weekend with the worst of it arriving by Sunday and...
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine continues, incoming weekend heat wave