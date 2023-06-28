Unofficial runoff results show Benton wins vacant Conway city council seat

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The results for Conway City Council special election runoff are in, and the council seat left vacant since March will finally be filled once the results are certified.

The unofficial runoff results show Autry Benton as the winner of the vacant seat with 760 votes. The seat was vacated by Alex Hyman who resigned in March to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina. Hyman was elected to the seat in 2019.

The runoff brought in 1488 votes and the unofficial results are as follows:

Autry Benton, 760 votes

Kendall Brown, 726 votes

There were also two ballots with no selection.

The City of Conway Municipal Election Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 28, to certify the election results.

