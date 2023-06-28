Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Unofficial runoff results show Benton wins vacant Conway city council seat

Conway City Council
Conway City Council
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The results for Conway City Council special election runoff are in, and the council seat left vacant since March will finally be filled once the results are certified.

The unofficial runoff results show Autry Benton as the winner of the vacant seat with 760 votes. The seat was vacated by Alex Hyman who resigned in March to become a circuit court judge in South Carolina. Hyman was elected to the seat in 2019.

The runoff brought in 1488 votes and the unofficial results are as follows:

  • Autry Benton, 760 votes
  • Kendall Brown, 726 votes

There were also two ballots with no selection.

The City of Conway Municipal Election Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 28, to certify the election results.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott holds Town Hall in Myrtle Beach
Presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott holds town hall in Myrtle Beach
Presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott holds Town Hall in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North...
South Carolina GOP sets Feb. 24 date for first-in-the-South presidential primary
Kendall Brown and Autry Benton were the only two candidates to gain over 400 votes before...
Runoff election to be held for vacant Conway City Council seat