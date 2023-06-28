Residents organized meeting to discuss Carolina Forest becoming a city

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the years, there has been talk of Carolina Forest becoming it’s own municipality, but now longtime resident Norman Fay has taken the initiative to hold an informational meeting.

A handful of residents attended the Tuesday afternoon meeting inside the Horry County Memorial Library in Carolina Forest. Those in attendance had questions about how the process would work.

“I see a need to get this project moving and to find out what the results might look like,” said Fay.

During the meeting, Fay referenced a 2018 study generated by the Carolina Forest Civic Association, on the possibility of incorporating Carolina Forest.

“I think it’s important for people to at least consider it because, at this point in time, we come upon a structure where there is nine or ten County Councilors. We only get one representing us even though we are the majority of the population in the greater Horry County area,” said Kevin Kiely, a resident.

Over the years, a number of proposed development projects have made headlines in Carolina Forest, like the Conway Medical Center project, Postal Way development, and most recently the Grand Strand Humane Society proposed new facility. Residents say they want more input on decisions affecting them.

“They are going to do what they want to do anyway, but I want a say on what’s happening in my neighborhood,” said one woman.

If Carolina Forest incorporates, the newly formed city would be responsible for fire and law enforcement services.

Currently, Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police service the Carolina Forest community. The city would have the option to continue a contract with those departments or assemble their own. The latter seems like a great idea to resident John Olock.

“Residents that I’ve talked to say they feel that they lose a sense of community-type policing. They don’t see patrol cars driving within their neighborhoods like we had up North. They don’t have that here only because they don’t have the personnel,” said Olock.

WMBF News reached out to Horry County Police for any current data on calls for service and a spokesperson said they will work on gathering that information.

We also reached out to Councilman Dennis DiSabato for comment and have not heard back.

Fay said the next meeting will be in September and updates will be posted on Facebook.

Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association said when this idea was first mentioned a few years ago, one of the reasons it did not move forward is because back then residents did not want to pay additional property taxes.

“I’m not confident it will be able to go to floriation because of the cost involved to upfront the program as well as the potential cost in future taxes. However, the Civic Association is willing to listen to ideas brought forward,” said vanSickler.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association’s next meeting is scheduled for July 19th, and Fay is expected to present additional information about the idea then.

