Police: Florence apartment shooting suspect turns himself in

Rochelle Jamal Bines
Rochelle Jamal Bines(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect in an attempted murder investigation in Florence has turned himself in after police asked for the public’s assistance in searching for him on Monday.

34-year-old Rochelle Jamal Bines was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities and turned himself in on Wednesday.

The warrants for his arrest stem from a shooting near an apartment complex on June 18.

Police say Bines shot a man outside of the apartments. The victim’s condition was not immediately made available.

Bines is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing on June 29.

The shooting is still under investigation and more charges are likely according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

