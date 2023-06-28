Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after dealing with mechanical issues

Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A airplane dealing with mechanical issues landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the airport, Delta Airlines Flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. on Runway 36 Left. Photos provided by passengers show the plane landed without the nose gear.

The airplane is still on the runway, which remains closed while crews work to remove it.

Nobody was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane said via text that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane - no suitcases or carry-ons.

He said they were told the Federal Aviation Administration has a hold on the plane so nothing can move on it or from it. The passenger added he was headed to a work meeting in an Uber with no wallet.

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Operational impacts are expected.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines on the status of flights before coming to the airport.

According to FlightAware, delays at CLT Airport are between 31 to 45 minutes as of 11 a.m. More than 130 flights have been delayed already on Wednesday, and another 25 have been canceled.

