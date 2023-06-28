Officer praised for getting teen fugitive off North Myrtle Beach streets

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A car not using its turn signal helped a North Myrtle Beach police officer capture a teen fugitive, according to the police department.

The department said that Officer St. Clair had just finished dispersing a loud house party just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday involving high school graduates in the Cherry Grove area when he saw a car not using its turn signal.

St. Clair conducted a traffic stop on 21st Avenue North and saw five people inside the car.

The department said St. Clair noticed the smell of marijuana and also saw a bottle of liquor.

The officer confirmed everyone in the car was under the age of 21 and got them out of the car to do a probable cause search.

An incident report shows that each person in the car was patted down for weapons and that’s when St. Clair found a gun on 18-year-old Kalvon Sanders of Woodbridge, Virginia. The teen was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol because he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, according to police.

Kalvon Sanders (JRLDC)

“It was later discovered that the 18-year-old arrestee also had multiple warrants with full extradition from Virginia for violent firearm-related offenses,” according to a Facebook post.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News that Sanders faces charges of malicious wounding attempt, maliciously shoot occupied motor vehicle, firearm: reckless handling, maliciously wounding conspiracy and firearm: use in commission of felony in Stafford County, Va.

“Once again, proactive patrolling by your North Myrtle Beach Police Officers removed an unlawfully carried firearm from the hands of a violent person roaming amongst an influx of visiting recent high school graduates and the citizens of North Myrtle Beach,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Sanders will be extradited to Virginia. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the gun that was recovered from Sanders will be used as evidence in Virginia to help in their ongoing Major Crime/ATF investigations.

