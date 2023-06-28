Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officer praised for getting teen fugitive off North Myrtle Beach streets

Officer St. Clair with the North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested an 18-year-old who was...
Officer St. Clair with the North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested an 18-year-old who was wanted on serious charges out of Virginia.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A car not using its turn signal helped a North Myrtle Beach police officer capture a teen fugitive, according to the police department.

The department said that Officer St. Clair had just finished dispersing a loud house party just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday involving high school graduates in the Cherry Grove area when he saw a car not using its turn signal.

St. Clair conducted a traffic stop on 21st Avenue North and saw five people inside the car.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia

The department said St. Clair noticed the smell of marijuana and also saw a bottle of liquor.

The officer confirmed everyone in the car was under the age of 21 and got them out of the car to do a probable cause search.

An incident report shows that each person in the car was patted down for weapons and that’s when St. Clair found a gun on 18-year-old Kalvon Sanders of Woodbridge, Virginia. The teen was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol because he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, according to police.

Kalvon Sanders
Kalvon Sanders(JRLDC)

“It was later discovered that the 18-year-old arrestee also had multiple warrants with full extradition from Virginia for violent firearm-related offenses,” according to a Facebook post.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News that Sanders faces charges of malicious wounding attempt, maliciously shoot occupied motor vehicle, firearm: reckless handling, maliciously wounding conspiracy and firearm: use in commission of felony in Stafford County, Va.

“Once again, proactive patrolling by your North Myrtle Beach Police Officers removed an unlawfully carried firearm from the hands of a violent person roaming amongst an influx of visiting recent high school graduates and the citizens of North Myrtle Beach,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

Sanders will be extradited to Virginia. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the gun that was recovered from Sanders will be used as evidence in Virginia to help in their ongoing Major Crime/ATF investigations.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
‘Tragic and sad case’: Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

Latest News

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina
Death investigation underway
Sheriff’s office identifies person shot, killed near Lumberton
Quincy Cain
Florence police arrest third suspect wanted in connection to April homicide
Florence police arrest third suspect wanted in connection to April homicide