Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina Zoo seeks vote on purr-fect names for sand cat triplets

The Asheboro zoo wants help picking the names of these three mighty, and cute, desert kittens.
The Asheboro zoo wants help picking the names of these three mighty, and cute, desert kittens.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A zoo wants help picking the names of these three mighty, and cute, desert kittens.

The North Carolina Zoo is looking for input from the public on what to name the new triplet sand cats that were born on May 11th.

There are two females and one male.

The following are the options for the females. The top two picks will be given to the female kittens:

  • Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, a Greek name meaning “glory of the father”
  • Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”
  • Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”
  • Safiya (”Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”
  • Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

And the following are the possible names for the male kitten:

  • Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon): Also, the god of youth and healing
  • Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless): Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”
  • Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky): Represents qualities such as power and strength
  • Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife): Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”
  • Ra (“Rah”): (ancient Egyptian god of the sun): King of all deities of ancient Egypt

Voting can be done here and will close next Wednesday, July 5. The winning names will be announced that Friday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
‘Tragic and sad case’: Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

Latest News

Building Heat
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and seasonable ahead of holiday heat wave
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear