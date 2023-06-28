Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New Coastal Carolina indoor football facility gets final approval from state leaders

(Coastal Carolina University | @michaeltbenson/Twitter)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A new $20 million facility for Coastal Carolina University’s football program is now a step closer to reality.

The project was given final approval by the South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Wednesday. The 93,000-square-foot building is set to be located south of Brooks Stadium.

CCU President Dr. Michael T. Benson tweeted shortly after the approval, calling it the largest donor-funded project in the university’s history. He added the school will break ground this fall.

Of the total cost, documents state that $15 million is covered by donor gifts while nearly $5 million of those funds will come from capital project reserve funds. They further state the $20 million figure “was funded entirely by existing university resources and funds that would have been used to serve this debt is collected into this amount.”

Among the new facility’s features include a full-size synthetic turf football field, training room, high ceilings, a coach’s tower as well as video recording platforms and room for lighting and sound systems.

While an increase in athletics operating costs is expected due to the facility, the school has said there will be no increases in student fees or tuition as a result.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2025, according to documents.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
‘Tragic and sad case’: Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport

Latest News

Coastal Carolina men’s soccer releases 2023 schedule
Myrtle Beach youth learn from adults with the same passion for football as them
Nearly 100 young athletes run drills, train at Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Football Clinic
Young athletes show off football skills at Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Football Clinic
Coastal Carolina's Garrett Cooper wins the 2023 Rice Planters Amateur
Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper wins Rice Planters Amateur