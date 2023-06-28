New Coastal Carolina indoor football facility gets final approval from state leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A new $20 million facility for Coastal Carolina University’s football program is now a step closer to reality.

The project was given final approval by the South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Wednesday. The 93,000-square-foot building is set to be located south of Brooks Stadium.

CCU President Dr. Michael T. Benson tweeted shortly after the approval, calling it the largest donor-funded project in the university’s history. He added the school will break ground this fall.

Of the total cost, documents state that $15 million is covered by donor gifts while nearly $5 million of those funds will come from capital project reserve funds. They further state the $20 million figure “was funded entirely by existing university resources and funds that would have been used to serve this debt is collected into this amount.”

A teal-letter day for @ccuchanticleers as the final approval was just secured in Columbia for our new $20 million indoor practice facility



We will break ground this fall on the largest donor-funded project in #CCU history



Thanks to all who supported this vital project #ChantsUp pic.twitter.com/3fAEribOJj — Michael T. Benson (@michaeltbenson) June 28, 2023

Among the new facility’s features include a full-size synthetic turf football field, training room, high ceilings, a coach’s tower as well as video recording platforms and room for lighting and sound systems.

While an increase in athletics operating costs is expected due to the facility, the school has said there will be no increases in student fees or tuition as a result.

Construction is expected to be completed by January 2025, according to documents.

