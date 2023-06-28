Myrtle Beach City Council endorses RIDE IV proposed project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach endorsed the Road and Development Effort (RIDE) IV and appointed a sales tax commission.

RIDE IV focuses on widening 38th Avenue North, improving several streets, and resurfacing existing paved roads.

If the projects get approved, Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said everyone will have to stay patient during construction.

“It’s just one of those things where we would ask residents and visitors alike, to just be mindful that this is progress,” said Tucker.

City Council also appointed Cecil Patrick to represent the city on a six-member committee for the RIDE IV sales tax commission.

The next planning phase is expected to take place this August.

