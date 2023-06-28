MBFD offers advice as heat index expected to reach over 100 degrees this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As temperatures increase, so does the risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

WMBF meteorologists predict the heat index this weekend will range anywhere from 100° to 105°. Temperatures at the beginning of next week will even push toward 110°.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department wants to remind people about what they can do to stay safe in such hot conditions.

“Make sure you’re paying attention to yourself, you know your body better than anybody else,” said Capt. Jonathan Evans “If you’re starting to feel woozy, you’re starting to feel lightheaded, nauseous, those kind of things, if you’ve been out in the heat, maybe it’s time to go inside.”

Evans said there are a number of factors that go into how someone is affected by the heat each day.

“It’s very easy to get that heat stroke and that heat-related illness, and you don’t even think about it,” said Evans “You know it could just be the day, maybe you didn’t drink enough, it’s the medication you’re on, or something that’s affecting you more that day.”

With the combination of hot temperatures and plenty of outdoor activities such as athletic tournaments, holiday events and beach outings, parents are also doing what they can to keep their kids safe.

Lynda Faw traveled with her son from Indiana so that he could play in a baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach this week. While he has to bear the heat out on the diamond, she said she’s doing what she can to keep him safe.

“We’ve been giving him plenty of watermelon and all kinds of fruit,” said Faw. “We’ve been giving him Gatorade, water, just doing everything. When they’re not in the water, pool, swimming, or when they’re out here, we try to keep him out of the sun and in the shade.”

Evans said it’s important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in yourself, but you should also keep an eye on others.

“If you’re with somebody and you see they’re acting different, again maybe that can be a sign that they’re starting to have that heat-related illness,” said Evans “Before it gets too bad, get inside. Get hydrated, get cool, and just reset.”

