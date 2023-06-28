Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of Williamsburg Co. shooting arrested in North Carolina

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder,...
Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny greater than $10,000.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of a June 5 shooting in Williamsburg County was arrested last week by officers in North Carolina.

Desharn Shariff Chandler, 36, from Lake City, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand larceny greater than $10,000.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Black River Medical Center on June 5 for a gunshot victim.

Deputies learned the victim had been on Sugar Lane in the Kingstree area when they were shot. They were transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect in the shooting had stolen a car from a nearby residence a fled the scene.

Chandler was taken into custody Thursday by officers with the Chadburn, North Carolina police department and extradited to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
‘Tragic and sad case’: Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

Latest News

A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Pilot talks ‘extremely rare situation’ after Delta flight lands without nose gear
Officer St. Clair with the North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested an 18-year-old who was...
Officer praised for getting teen fugitive off North Myrtle Beach streets
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Resident organized meeting to discuss potential Carolina Forest city
Residents organize meeting to discuss Carolina Forest becoming a city